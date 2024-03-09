TV tonight: Sharleen Spiteri has something a bit special for Texas fans

Sharleen Spiteri on Texas Live in the Piano Room on BBC Two Photograph: Sarah Jeynes/BBC

Texas Live in the Piano Room

8.35pm, BBC Two

Ahead of the release of their next album, The Muscle Shoals Sessions, and an arena tour, Glaswegian favourites Texas are taking over BBC Two for the evening. Sharleen Spiteri and co start with something a bit special: live performances with the BBC Concert Orchestra from Maida Vale, including Halo and a cover of Charles and Eddie’s Would I Lie to You?. Superfans, stay tuned for Texas at the BBC. Hollie Richardson

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

The BBC’s hit revival of a cheesy

old Saturday-teatime classic has only three episodes left, which means this week’s contenders are vying for a place in the grand final. To get there, they’ll need to negotiate Phantom in the Duel round, while Fury patrols the high-wire grid known as the Edge. Jack Seale

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

6.50pm, BBC One

The shiny-floor quiz that unfolds on a gigantic lazy susan welcomes another three contestants hoping to bag big cash with the help of celebrity spads. The seven famous faces offering insider advice include Deborah Meaden on business, Harry Redknapp on football and Tardis master Russell T Davies on Doctor Who. Graeme Virtue

Crufts 2024

7pm, Channel 4

Ahead of Sunday’s Best in Show, the doggy competition winds down with the Scruffts – awarding crossbreeds with most handsome and good citizen dog scheme. Then, the biggest breeds show off in the working group, while border collies and samoyeds compete in the pastoral group. Clare Balding presents. HR

Prisoner

9pm, BBC Four

Seeing Sofie Gråbøl as a deeply compromised (albeit nuanced) villain in this gripping prison drama may come as a shock to fans of The Killing. But as Miriam is forced to act as a drug mule, Gråbøl inhabits her fear and trauma convincingly. Elsewhere, Benji puts the prison’s fragile equilibrium at risk by feeding Sammi insider information. Phil Harrison

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.35pm, ITV1

Fresh from storming the Brits, six-time winner Raye leads this week’s mixed-bag lineup. She’ll join Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, comedian Rob Beckett, darts hero Luke Littler and ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who will perform with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire. HR

Film choice

Poor Things, Disney+

A risk-taking performance from Emma Stone is at the heart of the latest, deeply weird yarn from Yorgos “The Favourite” Lanthimos. She plays Bella, a young woman who died but was revived with the brain of her unborn baby by the Frankenstein-esque Godwin (Willem Dafoe). As she learns to walk and talk, she yearns to discover more about life. Lothario Duncan Wedderburn (a hilariously louche Mark Ruffalo) has designs on being her svengali – but Bella has a mind of her own and a unique way of seeing the world. Adapted from Alasdair Gray’s novel and set in a stunning, not-quite-realistic Victorian era, it’s a delightful, disconcerting comedy. Simon Wardell

Femme, Netflix

Sam H Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s debut feature is a deft, complex exploration of queer desire and fear by way of a revenge thriller. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett is Jules, a drag performance artist who endures a homophobic attack from the thuggish Preston (George MacKay) and his mates. Then he spots Preston in a gay sauna and decides to seduce him … The power dynamic between the two shifts constantly as Preston struggles with his true self and Jules begins to soften towards his assailant in a thought-provoking, sensitively acted drama. SW

Live sport

Test Cricket

India v England, 6am, TNT Sports 3 The last match of the five-game series from Dharamsala.

Premier League Football: Man United v Everton, 11am, TNT Sports 1 Plus Arsenal v Brentford at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Cycling: Paris–Nice, 12.25pm, Eurosport 2 Coverage of stage seven, 173km from Nice to Auron.

Six Nations Ruby Union: England v Ireland, 4.20pm, ITV1 A win for Ireland will keep them on target for the grand slam. Preceded by Italy v Scotland at 1.30pm.

F1 Motor Racing: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 4.55pm, Sky Sports F1 From Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with champion Max Verstappen continuing where he left off after winning the first GP.

PGA Tour Golf: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, 5.30pm, Sky Sports Golf Day three from Bay Hill Golf Course, Florida. Concludes tomorrow.