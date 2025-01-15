TV tonight: Simon Schama’s series on the culture that defines us

Simon Schama’s Story of Us

9pm, BBC Two

Movies that bite back against convention. Paintings that turn the tables. Music that crosses tribal boundaries. “It’s the arts that have heralded dramatic changes in our lives,” says Simon Schama in this perceptive, personal series. He continues from 1953, examining the realities of what the queen’s coronation, the Commonwealth and mass immigration meant for Britain – using Ian Fleming’s James Bond, Hanif Kureishi’s radical writing, and 2 Tone band the Specials. He also speaks to Clive Myrie about the Windrush generation and the scandal that followed. Hollie Richardson

The Repair Shop

8pm, BBC One

Pepper was a search-and-rescue collie who once saved a young boy who had been missing for 36 hours. He was also part of the search operation after the Lockerbie disaster in 1988 but died after being at the contaminated site. His little jacket and collar are brought into the workshop by his owners, hoping to get it restored. HR

Grantchester

9pm, ITV1

It’s 1962, and the Cuban missile crisis has brought the planet to the brink … Meanwhile, in the bucolic fictional world of Grantchester, a peaceful vicarage Sunday is shattered when Geordie (Robson Green) is called to investigate a hotel manager’s death, while Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) and Will (Tom Brittney) find an abandoned baby in the church. Could the two be connected? Ali Catterall

Patience

9pm, Channel 4

Now settled as a crime-solving duo in York, detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) and autistic criminal-evidence cataloguer Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) take on the case of a woman found dead among a museum’s dinosaur exhibits. While the clues lead to the local fossil-smuggling scene, Bea explores neurodiversity in her own family. Jack Seale

The Traitors

9pm, BBC One

At the time of writing, the real Welsh woman has been banished while the fake one remains (reading a Learn Welsh book in bed), a doctor has compared himself to Harold Shipman, and a sister booted out her own sibling – this show is too unpredictable to call. HR

Surgeons: A Matter of Life Or Death

9pm, Channel 5

This episode looks facial surgeries in the eye: an area of medicine where the margins for error are minuscule. Charlotte has opted for surgery to repair the paralysis that she has lived with for three years, but if the surgeon’s scalpel strays even a millimetre to the right, the consequences could be deadly. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

Alien: Romulus, Disney+

The latest attempt to refresh the xenomorph saga keeps many of the best elements of its forebears – jump-scares in dark corridors, acid for blood, gruesome metamorphoses – while opting for a more youthful angle: YAlien, if you will. Cailee Spaeny is the new Ripley, young orphan Rain, who plans to salvage an abandoned spaceship with android brother Andy (a well-cast David Jonsson) and friends. Sadly, the salivating aliens are already in situ. Cue running, screaming and terrible decision-making, in a sci-fi thriller that fills a hole but doesn’t quite hit the spot. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League football, Arsenal v Tottenham 6.30pm, TNT Sports 1. Three other matches, including Everton v Aston Villa, are also on TNT Sports channels tonight.