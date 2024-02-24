TV tonight: Sofie Gråbøl is back with another gripping European crime drama

Rough justice: Sofie Gråbøl in Prisoner. Photograph: Adam Wallensten/BBC/DR



Prisoner

9pm, BBC Four

The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl leads BBC Four’s latest award-winning European drama to get stuck into. The Danish series follows the lives of four prison officers, including Gråbøl’s Miriam, as they deal with a jail plagued by bad press, power struggles and a drug trade. There’s also the small issue of the potential closure of the institution. So they band together on a risky investigation to save their jobs. Hollie Richardson

Gladiators

7.10pm, BBC One

It’s quarter-finals time, and our awesome contenders include Marie-Louise and Nia, who face Electro, Fire and Fury (“I never intend to hurt people,” says Fury), plus Jake and Chung, who are facing Giant, Apollo and Steel. Chung, for one, has a secret weapon, ballet dancing, which will help him “dance circles around the Gladiators”. Ali Catterall

New Zealand By Train

7.10pm, Channel 4

Relaxing and peaceful is the way we take a trip through the North Island by rail. From Auckland to Wellington, the 420-mile journey takes 12 hours with spectacular scenery along the way, including the tourist magnet Middle-earth landscapes. Lush farmlands and a subtropical rainforest complete the picture. Hannah Verdier

Lost Temples of Cambodia

8.10pm, Channel 4

Archaeologist Pauline Carroll continues her Cambodian adventure (with Prue Leith on narration duties) by learning about the Khmer empire’s greatest king – Jayavarman VII. After his military victories, he changed the state religion from Hinduism to Buddhism, then established the world’s first free national health service. HR

The 1% Club

8.35pm, ITV1

Lee Mack is always excellent value for money, and he’s on top form in this addictive quizshow, in which 100 contestants battle it out to get their mitts on £100k. One of the most watchable hosts on telly plus Family Fortunes-style general knowledge? It’s a winning combination. Kayleigh Dray

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.25pm, ITV1

This week’s guest lineup is a bit of a telly special: Noel Fielding stars in upcoming comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Ray Winstone is part of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman and Katherine Ryan is a judge on new series Out of Order. HR

Film choice

The Commitments (Alan Parker, 1991), 10.15pm, BBC Two

The most successful adaptation of a Roddy Doyle novel, Alan Parker’s 1991 Bafta-winning comedy-drama is a freewheeling joy. It follows young, working-class Dubliner Jimmy Rabbitte (Robert Arkins) who decides to create a soul band from a bunch of friends, neighbours and musical misfits. But with such a ragtag bunch, friction is inevitable. The take-no-prisoners humour is grounded in the social hardships of Jimmy’s community, but the soundtrack of stone-cold soul classics elevates the group’s pursuit of their faint dreams of fame. Simon Wardell

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Jasmila Žbanić, 2020), 11pm, BBC Four

The 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia is one of the most horrific episodes in modern European history, and one of the most shameful in UN history too. Jasmila Žbanić’s wrenching drama bears witness to the ethnic cleansing by Ratko Mladić’s Bosnian Serb army of thousands of people – who had sought refuge with Dutch forces – through the eyes of a local UN translator, Aida (Jasna Đjuričić). Impotent to influence events, she can only watch the war crimes in progress, while UN soldiers follow orders and let it happen. Enraging and, depressingly, still relevant. SW

Live sport

Test Cricket: India v England, 4am, TNT Sports 1 Day two of the fourth Test in Ranchi with Joe Root finding form at last.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Ireland v Wales, 1.25pm, ITV1 Followed by Scotland v England at 4pm on BBC One.

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Newcastle, 7pm, TNT Sports 1 From Emirates Stadium.

Rugby League World Club Challenge: Wigan v Penrith, 7.30pm, BBC Two The Super League and NRL champions play at DW Stadium.