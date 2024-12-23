TV tonight: a tearjerking tribute to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone

9pm, BBC Two

In this charming documentary, Hairy Biker Si King explores the life of his best mate Dave Myers, who died of cancer in February. It also follows Dave Day – the monumental fundraiser motorbike trip from London to Barrow-in-Furness, which was a testament to Myers’s popularity. It’s easy to see why he was so loved. He learned to cook at the age of eight to look after his unwell mother, and his life was clearly powered by care for others. Myers was a funny man, too, and King is keen that the tone here should be celebratory rather than mournful. But even so, a warning: there won’t be a dry eye in the house by the end of this touching special hour. Phil Harrison

All Creatures Great and Small: Christmas Special

9pm, Channel 5

No TV drama is better suited to a festive bonanza, and this episode is a simple, beautiful pearl. A wartime Christmas in Darrowby brings shenanigans with a fox, a goose and some pigeons – but potentially devastating news for Mrs Hall (a wonderful performance by Anna Madeley) means there are more tears than laughs. Jack Seale

Junior Taskmaster: The Final

7pm, Channel 4

All any child wants for Christmas is the golden head of Rose Matafeo, so it’s a very lucky bunch of kids competing in the final. If the young hopefuls can put up a tent, they’ll have a distinct advantage – and a good memory would be useful, too. Warning: may contain olives. Hannah Verdier

Christmas at Lapland UK

8pm, Channel 4

While newspaper stories about disappointing and overpriced Christmas experiences are a seasonal staple, this Berkshire attraction does its level best to provide bang for your buck. Go behind the scenes to meet the Hollywood set-builders, the costume designers and the many elves who bring the Santa Claus fantasy to life. PH

Christmas University Challenge

8.30pm, BBC Two

The nation’s celebrity university graduates begin their annual death match with Amol Rajan the ringmaster. The first blood-and-thunder clash sees the University of Warwick (captained by journalist and author Yomi Adegoke) taking on Durham University, led by Green party MP Carla Denyer. Expect fireworks. PH

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale

9pm, ITV1

The return of the annual soap-off, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, with captains Jack P Shepherd (AKA Corrie’s David Platt) and Mark Charnock (Emmerdale’s Marlon Dingle) leading the teams, testing their knowledge of the most surprising moments – plot twists, secret family members, affairs, tragic exits and perhaps a vandalised air fryer or two. Ali Catterall