TV tonight: a tender glimpse of a couple’s path through Alzheimer’s disease

Fading memories … Augusto Góngora and Paulina Urrutia in Storyville: The Eternal Memory (BBC Four) Photograph: MTV Documentary Films/BBC/Dogwoof

Storyville: The Eternal Memory

10pm, BBC Four

Augusto Góngora was one of Chile’s most prominent journalists. Paulina Urrutia is an actor who served as the minister of culture and arts. They have been together for 23 years – and at the start of this deeply moving film, we see Paulina remind Augusto of this when he wakes up in bed, as his memory is deteriorating after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s eight years earlier. Oscar-nominated director Maite Alberdi follows the couple as they navigate life. Hollie Richardson

The Hairy Bikers Go West

7pm, BBC Two

Finally reunited on the road, Dave and Si head back to Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland. They get to work on mouthwatering butter-poached lobster, caramelised apple cheesecake, and lamb and caper pie – and learn Robert Burns’s peculiar dietary requirements. HR

Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall

9pm, ITV1

The second half of a documentary that premiered on ITVX last year is very much the fall of Becker, opening in 2000 with divorce proceedings then adding allegations that the ex-tennis star was arrogant, controlling and failed to pay the correct tax on his collection of horses. The cupboard at Nobu also bares its secrets. Jack Seale

First Dates: Be My Valentine

9pm, Channel 4

TikTok content creator Holly has 1.6 million followers but still can’t find one true love. Given her type is “dirty builders”, how will she fare with landscaper Sam? Elsewhere, 90-year-old army veteran Ronald attempts to become a toy boy for widowed Iris, 91. And Valentine’s hopeful India Willoughby lets driving instructor Gareth take her for a spin. Ali Catterall

Rylan: Homophobia, Football and Me

10.45pm, TNT Sports 1

“I’m here for the same reason as every single person,” says Rylan Clark from West Ham’s stadium – before we cut to shot after shot of homophobic chanting. He meets gay ex-footballer Thomas Hitzlsperger, Rio Ferdinand and Arsenal’s Jen Beattie in a personal documentary that charts how he felt pushed out of being a young supporter. Alexi Duggins

Kin

10.40pm, BBC One

This gripping and brutal Irish thriller returns for a second season. After her power grab in season one, Clare Dunne’s Amanda is now running the Kinsella crime family. But that’s a mixed blessing, given a threat from a Turkish cartel which has decided that a debt owed by the Cunningham family has now passed to the Kinsellas. Phil Harrison