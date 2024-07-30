TV tonight: a terrifying look at Donald Trump’s ‘political godfather’

A Storm Foretold

10pm, BBC Four

Christoffer Guldbrandsen’s 2023 documentary has an even scarier resonance with its TV debut. He shadows Donald Trump’s “political godfather”, Roger Stone, from the 2016 Make America Great Again campaign to the fatal storming of the US Capitol. But this “was a mutual exploitation; a dynamic that rarely ends well”, and Stone soon shuts down the project – until one day, Guldbrandsen nearly dies after a cardiac arrest at 49, and Stone contacts him. Hollie Richardson

Cooking With the Stars

8pm, ITV1

Linford Christie, Abbey Clancy, Carol Vorderman and Christopher Biggins are some of the stars taking part in what host Emma Willis swears is the “ultimate celebrity food fight”. The hopeless cooks are first tasked with dinner party dishes, each contestant under the guidance of a top chef. HR

Worst House on the Street

8pm, Channel 4

“It’s a shambles!” Sibling property developers Scarlette and Stuart Douglas set course for Bristol to help single mum Natalie perform CPR on a 1950s flat-roofed semi that, judging by its flaking exterior, is about ready to disintegrate. A major overhaul is required; luckily six-year-old Freda has a compelling vision for the kitchen. Graeme Virtue

Secrets of the London Underground

8pm, U&Yesterday

Fans of this always-fascinating documentary series will already know of Leslie Green, the architect behind the underground’s classic oxblood-tiled stations, including this week’s focus, Lambeth North. We also hear from railway historian Tim Dunn about the engineering feats of the Thames Tunnel – the first tunnel in the world built under a navigable river. Ellen E Jones

Vichy and the Nazis: A Deal With the Devil

8.35pm, PBS America

The story of the Nazi-collaborating Vichy regime in France remains slightly undertold, probably because it runs counter to the nobler narrative of French resistance. This fascinating documentary explores the circumstances around the regime’s inception and examines its shameful role in the deportation of nearly 80,000 Jews to concentration camps. Phil Harrison

The Body Detectives

9pm, Channel 4

In this week’s attempt to identify one of the many anonymous bodies found in the UK, former police detective Dave Grimstead and his team of experts look into the case of a man found on a London street in 1994. Remarkably, modern technology helps them to discover his story. HR