TV tonight: it’s time to enter the Celebrity Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch

9pm, ITV1

Phillip Schofield, Katie Price and Levi Roots have all been linked with this inevitably revived C-listers’ house party. But the speculation ends as the contenders enter the premises to have their dignity collectively and individually compromised for good. Expect all the usual bells and whistles including a live feed so that you’ll be able to watch your fave celebs as they sleep. AJ Odudu and Will Best share the hosting duties. Phil Harrison

Panorama: Trump – the Sequel?

8pm, BBC One

Can it possibly be that Donald Trump will be elected as US president for a second time this November, despite the criminal charges hanging over him and despite … everything? As the Donald gears up for an ugly rematch with Joe Biden, a collaboration between Panorama and the BBC Sounds podcast Americast visits swing states such as Georgia to test the waters. Jack Seale

The Way

9pm, BBC One

This intriguing polemical drama, which has combined the uncanny tonal juxtapositions familiar from Adam Curtis’s documentary work with James Graham’s storytelling, reaches its climax. The Driscoll family have arrived at a refugee camp – but their journey hasn’t gone unnoticed by the powers that be. Soon, Geoff is forced to make an impossible choice. PH

Discovering the Music of Antiquity

9pm, BBC Four

“It looked like rubbish, to be honest.” That was the reaction of a Louvre curator who, it turned out, had found a piece of papyrus sheet music composed by Carcinus around 2,400 years ago. This fascinating documentary follows attempts to preserve, decipher and eventually perform this lost threnody. PH

Curb Your Enthusiasm

9pm, Sky Comedy

The final season, which so far has set a breakneck pace in terms of the sheer number of people Larry can offend, now takes him into the arena where he does some of his finest work: the temple. Faced with recruiting his friends to vouch for his character and save his status at the synagogue, Larry also helps to name a baby and look after a fish. JS

High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust

9pm, BBC Three

This series, which combines dramatisations of Karl Williams’s wild story with recollections from the man himself, concludes with his trial. Back home, a media campaign is under way to raise the profile of Karl’s case. But that doesn’t go down well with his captors in Dubai. PH

Live Sport

Premier League football: Sheffield United v Arsenal, 6.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

All the action from Bramall Lane.