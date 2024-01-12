TV tonight: Tinie Tempah’s extraordinary property show

Photograph: Chris Winter/Channel 4

Extraordinary Extensions

8pm, Channel 4

Why downsize in retirement when you can pimp up the place with a pool and spa? That’s the mantra John and Heather are putting into practice after 46 years of working in the music industry. Their old client – and now property developer – Tinie Tempah is back with this second season and follows them on their boujee extension journey. Hollie Richardson

Would I Lie to You?

8pm, BBC One

You might assume the long-serving team captains of this prattle royale are on autopilot by now, but last week David Mitchell delivered a truly astonishing soliloquy about losing his Monster Munch virginity in his 40s. On hand to help muddy the waters this time are Prof Hannah Fry and Charlie Brooker. Graeme Virtue

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

9pm, Channel 4

Jimmy Carr opens a new series of the love child of two quizzes, with Rachel Riley dishing out the numbers and letters for Jon Richardson and Harriet Kemsley, who are doing battle with Lee Mack and Munya Chawawa. In Dictionary Corner, Susie Dent shuffles over to make room for David O’Doherty. Hannah Verdier

The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald

9pm, Channel 5

McDonald’s travelogues are the best kind of cheeky, unpretentious fun: she’s in her element here as she visits the drag-queen bars of Gran Canaria. Before her big night out, she heads to the quieter northern part of the island, to see sand dunes, mosaics, waterfalls and the beautiful town of Firgas. Jack Seale

Based on a True Story

9pm, Sky Max

A double bill of the scattershot satire about a couple (Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina) who have convinced a local serial killer (Tom Bateman, hunky but looming) to collaborate on a podcast. The trio head to a true-crime convention in Vegas to try to boost their puny listenership. But can the Westside Ripper resist his impulses? GV

The Graham Norton Show

10.40pm, BBC One

Jetting in for a Friday-night chinwag are comedy star Kevin Hart and Modern Family goddess Sofía Vergara. Guests from closer to home are a pair of legends: Jodie Comer and Alan Cumming. Music comes from Tom Odell. HV