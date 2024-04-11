TV tonight: the triumphs and tragedies of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen: A Life in Ten Pictures
9pm, BBC Two
From working-class outsider to one of Britain’s most exciting and influential designers, Lee Alexander McQueen’s ascension to fashion royalty during the 90s and 00s is an exhilarating watch. Here, friends recall his life-changing relationship with eccentric Tatler fashion director Isabella Blow, his “very funny” uniform of scruffy jeans and Adidas T-shirts while designing his first haute couture collection at Givenchy, and his suicide at 40, on the day before his mother’s funeral. Hollie Richardson
The Dog House
8pm, Channel 4
Albie the lovely jack russell puppy, Duchess the high-maintenance basset hound and Sam the mistreated lurcher are all looking for some nice humans to take them home. Can 10-year-old George convince his parents to bring one of them back to theirs? HR
The Twelve
9pm, ITV1
Kate (Kate Mulvany): manipulative groomer – or a warm and loving aunt? These are the two very different character studies offered up by Bloom (Marta Dusseldorp) and Colby (Sam Neill), as the courtroom drama from Oz continues. Meanwhile, Nathan (Matt Nable) comes under suspicion due to a confrontation the night Claire (Coco Jack Gillies) disappeared. And Garry (Brendan Cowell) is under pressure to ensure the jurors deliver a “not guilty” verdict. Tricky. Ali Catterall
Taskmaster
9pm, Channel 4
Every episode of this series only increases our sympathy for longsuffering, terminally unimpressed Taskmaster, Greg. The incompetence of comedians Nick Mohammed and John Robins is spectacular, especially when it comes to handling dairy products. At least Sophie Willan shows a flair for balancing things on her head. Ellen E Jones
Rob Beckett’s Smart TV
9pm, Sky Max
The banter-heavy quizshow that aims to treat TV like Never Mind the Buzzcocks treats music continues. Joining team captains Rob Beckett and Alison Hammond this week are actors Nathaniel Curtis and Hermione Norris, comic Joel Dommett and special forces soldier turned cuddly TV personality Jason “Foxy” Fox. Phil Harrison
Big Mood
10pm, Channel 4
A powerful finish for Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West’s story of mental health and friendship, which has somehow pulled off getting heavier and funnier along the way. Maggie (Coughlan) lends her support to Eddie (West) as she gets an abortion, but she’s also secretly Googling “Have I got schizophrenia?” HR
Live sport
Racing: Grand National, 2pm, ITV1
Day one from Aintree. Coverage continues over three days.
Golf: The Masters, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event
Round one of the first major of the year, held in Augusta, Georgia.