TV tonight: the triumphs and tragedies of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen scrubs up for his portrait. Photograph: Murray Arthur

Alexander McQueen: A Life in Ten Pictures

9pm, BBC Two

From working-class outsider to one of Britain’s most exciting and influential designers, Lee Alexander McQueen’s ascension to fashion royalty during the 90s and 00s is an exhilarating watch. Here, friends recall his life-changing relationship with eccentric Tatler fashion director Isabella Blow, his “very funny” uniform of scruffy jeans and Adidas T-shirts while designing his first haute couture collection at Givenchy, and his suicide at 40, on the day before his mother’s funeral. Hollie Richardson

The Dog House

8pm, Channel 4

Albie the lovely jack russell puppy, Duchess the high-maintenance basset hound and Sam the mistreated lurcher are all looking for some nice humans to take them home. Can 10-year-old George convince his parents to bring one of them back to theirs? HR

The Twelve

9pm, ITV1

Kate (Kate Mulvany): manipulative groomer – or a warm and loving aunt? These are the two very different character studies offered up by Bloom (Marta Dusseldorp) and Colby (Sam Neill), as the courtroom drama from Oz continues. Meanwhile, Nathan (Matt Nable) comes under suspicion due to a confrontation the night Claire (Coco Jack Gillies) disappeared. And Garry (Brendan Cowell) is under pressure to ensure the jurors deliver a “not guilty” verdict. Tricky. Ali Catterall

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

Every episode of this series only increases our sympathy for longsuffering, terminally unimpressed Taskmaster, Greg. The incompetence of comedians Nick Mohammed and John Robins is spectacular, especially when it comes to handling dairy products. At least Sophie Willan shows a flair for balancing things on her head. Ellen E Jones

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV

9pm, Sky Max

The banter-heavy quizshow that aims to treat TV like Never Mind the Buzzcocks treats music continues. Joining team captains Rob Beckett and Alison Hammond this week are actors Nathaniel Curtis and Hermione Norris, comic Joel Dommett and special forces soldier turned cuddly TV personality Jason “Foxy” Fox. Phil Harrison

Big Mood

10pm, Channel 4

A powerful finish for Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West’s story of mental health and friendship, which has somehow pulled off getting heavier and funnier along the way. Maggie (Coughlan) lends her support to Eddie (West) as she gets an abortion, but she’s also secretly Googling “Have I got schizophrenia?” HR

Live sport

Racing: Grand National, 2pm, ITV1

Day one from Aintree. Coverage continues over three days.

Golf: The Masters, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Round one of the first major of the year, held in Augusta, Georgia.