TV tonight: an unmissable night for Carole King and James Taylor fans

You’ve got a friend … Carole King and James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name on BBC Two. Photograph: N/A/BBC/White Light Pictures

Carole King and James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

8.35pm, BBC Two

Following his documentaries on the Beach Boys and Bee Gees, Frank Marshall directs this ode to the music of longtime collaborators Carole King and James Taylor. Lovely archive performances help to tell the stories of their Grammy-winning careers, from their gigs in the early days to the Troubadour reunion shows in 2007. Expect to tap along to hits such as It’s Too Late, Natural Woman, Sweet Baby James and Country Road. Hollie Richardosn

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

Pugil sticks at the ready with the revived challenge show that is hard to take seriously and impossible to dislike. There’s a dramatic entrance from a new Gladiator with an intimidating presence. Can the contenders handle the mind games? Phil Harrison

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV1

The internet is rife with speculation about who this year’s celebrities are. Is Gregory Porter the Dressed Crab? Emma Bunton the Snail? And do we believe Paul Whitehouse’s recent on-air denial that he is the Kingfisher? Whoever the next unmasking is, it can’t be any more random than Prue Leith’s unveiling as Pegasus. Alexi Duggins

Our Tiny Islands

8.30pm, Channel 4

Meera Syal narrates this rural travel series, which this week starts on the Welsh island of Bardsey – home to only six residents. Then it’s over to Eriskay off the north-west Scottish coast, which Fifa says has one of the most remarkable pitches in the world. The final stop is Northey Island in the middle of the Blackwater Estuary in Essex. HR

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder

9pm, Sky Comedy

“Keep your head down and blend in as much as possible, that’s what my family would tell me ... and then they named me Atsuko Okatsuka.” This is the zippy comedian and actor’s first standup special, filmed in New York. She talks Magic Mike Live, trying to impress teenagers and dealing with an intruder. HR

North Shore

9.30pm, ITV1

John Bradley continues to do better as diffident cop Max than Joanne Froggatt as unknowable politician Abigail in the Brit-in-Oz crime drama, as both consider embarking on risky personal relationships. The murder investigation plods methodically forwards in the background. Jack Seale

Film choice

Star Trek: Section 31, out now, Paramount+

Originally intended as a series vehicle for Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek: Discovery character Philippa Georgiou, this fun one-off feature plonks her in the “lost era” a few years before the events of The Next Generation. The titular section is a Starfleet black ops unit, which recruits alt-universe tyrant turned off-grid bar owner Georgiou after a biosuperweapon hits the black market and threatens galactic oblivion. Yeoh is as action-friendly and deliciously arch as ever, cosplaying evil but really just stringing us – and her team – along before doing the right thing. Simon Wardell

Timestalker, 6.20am, 6.20pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

In 1688, a Scottish peasant (Alice Lowe) falls for Aneurin Barnard’s preacher, then suffers a fatal pike-related accident. Reincarnated as a pompadoured lady in 1793, she has visions of her past life and future lives. Could all this be connected to the inept highwayman who looks uncannily like the preacher? Or is she a fantasist stalker? Coming across like a video nasty starring Adam Ant, Lowe’s witty comedy explores obsessional love through a time-travelling frame, wrapped up in her trademark gore and a yen for bold, mismatched colours. SW

Time Bandits, 4.25pm, Film4

Co-written with Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam’s jolly children’s fantasy has that Monty Python sketch comedy anarchy but is harnessed to a gripping narrative. Craig Warnock is Kevin, an ordinary boy spirited away on a spacetime-spanning adventure by a group of dwarfs (led by David Rappaport’s Randall) who have stolen a map of everywhere from the Supreme Being. From ancient Greece to the Titanic, meeting Robin Hood and Napoleon en route, Kevin is drawn into a flight from evil. SW

Live sport

International Women’s Cricket: Australia v England, 7.45am, TNT Sports 1 The third and final T20 in the multi-format Ashes series from Adelaide.

Bowls: World Indoor Championships, 1pm, BBC Two The open singles semi-finals. The final is on Sun at 2.40pm.

International Men’s T20 Cricket: India v England, 1pm, TNT Sports 1 The second match from Chennai.

Premiership Rugby Union: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers, 2.45pm, TNT Sports 2 Followed by Exeter Chiefs v Saracens at 5.15pm.

Premier League Football: Man City v Chelsea, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event At the Etihad Stadium.