TV tonight: for an utterly joyous hour, watch the best of this year’s Proms

Unmissable Moments at the Proms 2024

8pm, BBC Four

Mark Elder’s final performance as music director of the Hallé. The Kanneh-Mason rendition of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song. Beethoven’s Ode to Joy climax on its 200th birthday. There are many beautiful Proms moments to catch up with on iPlayer, but here are the very best of the best in a joyous, poignant hour. Hollie Richardson

Our Lives: Dinohunters

7.30pm, BBC One

The National Museum of Wales’s Cindy Howells insists palaeontologists are “very down to earth, really”, but this collection of excitable eccentrics indicates otherwise. On the rugged Welsh coast, amateurs and professionals have come together to investigate gigantic footprints and generally revolutionise dino-science. Ellen E Jones

Popmaster TV

8pm, Channel 4

This friendly but fearsome quiz wears its pop erudition lightly and sees contestants facing questions about anything from Merseybeat to K-pop. Five more intrepid contenders appear before Ken Bruce as they attempt to secure a spot in the final. Phil Harrison

Gardeners’ World

9pm, BBC Two

With next spring already in mind, Monty Don plants camassias, cyclamen and strawberries. Elsewhere, food critic Leyla Kazim shows off a clever compact urban garden and Sue Kent visits a Herefordshire garden where blooms inspire dried flower displays. HR

Funny Woman

9pm, Sky Max

Gemma Arterton continues to swing through the 60s, with Sophie’s comedy career on a high and plenty of drama in her personal life. Can a new Hollywood agent tempt her to the US? And how will Dennis, who has just dropped a bombshell about his divorce, fare on a late-night chatshow? Hannah Verdier

First Dates

10pm, Channel 4

Content creators deserve to find love too, y’know! Enter Taiwo, who is set up with fellow online influencer Hemah – and it’s set to be a boozy one. Elsewhere in the restaurant of romance, activist Lindsey describes herself as an “adventure mermaid”, while chef Stefano wants someone “explosive”. HR

Film choice

Alien (Ridley Scott, 1979), 10.40pm, BBC One

Accept no substitutes – or sequels. Despite continual attempts to better its haunted-house-in-space atmosphere, or find new ways to explore its darkly gothic universe, Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror is perfect as it is. There’s the innovative design – the spaceship feels authentically lived-in and the xenomorph in all its incarnations is electrifyingly alien – while Jerry Goldsmith’s soundtrack is a bundle of nervous energy. And in Sigourney Weaver it has a new type of hero – a woman who is more of a match for the beastie than her gun-toting male crewmates. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Solheim Cup Golf Fri, 11.30am. Sky Sports Main Event. The women’s team competition between Europe and USA gets under way in Virginia.