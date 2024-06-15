TV tonight: Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen kick off Euro 2024

Rooney 2004: World at His Feet

10.30pm, BBC One

The Euros are taking over the telly this week, so get in the mood with a rollercoaster documentary that tells the story of the 12 days that changed the then 18-year-old England striker Wayne Rooney’s life during Euro 2004. Rooney is joined by former strike partner Michael Owen as they recall the tournament and ask: could England have won had the young star not injured himself against Portugal? Hollie Richardson

Trooping the Colour 2024: The King’s Birthday Parade

10.30am, BBC One

All eyes to the sky, as the RAF makes its annual fly-past for King Charles III’s birthday parade. Before that climactic moment, Clare Balding hosts coverage of the Irish Guards trooping their colour, while Petroc Trelawny and Radzi Chinyanganya are on the ground speaking to attendees. HR

Doctor Who

6.30pm, BBC One

Time flies: Ncuti Gatwa’s first season in charge of the Tardis feels like it has whizzed by, and it is wrapping up with a two-part finale. In the first, the focus is the mysterious origin of Ruby (Millie Gibson) and it also looks as if the enigma of Susan Twist’s various weekly cameos will finally be explained. Graeme Virtue

Jana: Marked for Life

9pm, BBC Four

The girl without the dragon tattoo – Jana (Madeleine Martin) has a “K” tattoo and a high-powered job at the prosecutor’s office instead – uncovers further dark truths about her traumatic childhood. Meanwhile, the police investigate the death at the harbour and a possible link to a note found in the pocket of migration officer Hans. Ellen E Jones

Rebus

9.10pm, BBC One

The endgame approaches in this excellently bleak Edinburgh drama, and the walls are closing in on Cafferty as various interested parties (including the frequently less than heroic Rebus himself) wonder if it’s worth keeping him around. Elsewhere, Darryl Christie enlists Siobhan on his quest for vengeance. Phil Harrison

Later … With Jools Holland

9.55pm, BBC Two

Richard Hawley, Remi Wolf, Nia Archives, Stephen Wilson Jr and Sahra Halgan – that’s your musical lineup for this week. Producer, academic and former Steel Pulse member Mykaell Riley will also be speaking about a new British Library exhibition, Beyond the Bassline, which celebrates 500 years of Black British music. HR

Film choice

A Man for All Seasons, 1.55pm, BBC Two

While we wait for the final tranche of Wolf Hall, here’s Robert Bolt’s take on a related tale from the court of Henry VIII – the life and death of Thomas More. It’s a smart political drama, with Paul Scofield reprising his Tony-winning lead role from the original play (and adding an Oscar to his collection). He is mesmeric as the royal adviser, humble and honest but a little too certain in his faith. And it’s this religious pride that gets him into hot water with the king (a hair-trigger Robert Shaw) – and Leo McKern’s scheming Thomas Cromwell – when Henry requires a divorce. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Men’s Golf: US Open, 3pm, Sky Sports Main Event The third day of the major at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina.

Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket: Namibia v England, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event The Group B match from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.