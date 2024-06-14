TV tonight: the Welsh village that spotted a UFO

The truth is out there … Sian Eleri in Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens.

The TikTok generation are increasingly obsessed about UFO sightings, according to curious Welsh journalist Sian Eleri, who investigates the local history of the phenomenon in this four-part series. She starts with a double bill, reaching out to the 14 men who claimed to see a UFO when they were boys in 1977, and the hotelier who weeks before said she saw a spaceship and “two creatures”. Hollie Richardson

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

It’s time for the annual Gardeners’ World Live event, so the usually far-flung GW team are all together in Birmingham. Among the displays are gardens for small spaces and inner cities, as well as spectacular show gardens and all the latest trends for this summer. Jack Seale

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust

9pm, BBC Two

The final grand visits of the season are to Chirk Castle near Wrexham, where an 18th-century portrait of a servant reveals one of the house’s big secrets. Then it’s off to Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk, where another portrait causes intrigue – but it is hidden under the stairs. HR

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

9pm, Sky Max



The zombie sequel has settled well into a thriller about two people with leadership qualities – Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) – who are under authority’s thumb but always plotting to break free. Can they do so together or do they need to go solo? It’s an episode full of tangled loyalties with a big rug-pull of an ending. JS

The Nevermets

10pm, Channel 4

More first-meets in this strangely intriguing reality series about long-distance relationships: 24-year-old Leah from Glasgow heads to the US to meet 48-year-old Chad – and his teenage daughter. Elsewhere, will Veena in India return the favour and visit UK resident Jay? HR

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

10pm, Sky Comedy

Carmichael deals with jealousy and the “rules” surrounding non-monogamy after starting an open relationship with his boyfriend Michael. Meanwhile, a visit from his devout churchgoing mother Cynthia is the cue for some eminently quotable conversation in this twin-episode series closer. Ali Catterall

Film choice

The Great Escaper (Oliver Parker, 2023), 7am, 12.45pm, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

This was Glenda Jackson’s swansong – and probably will be for her co-star Michael Caine too – so Oliver Parker’s fact-based drama carries a ton of emotion, even without its D-day commemoration plot. They play Rene and Bernie, a married couple living in a retirement home in Hove. When navy veteran Bernie misses the deadline to attend the 70th-anniversary bash in Normandy, he decides to pop on a ferry and go anyway. What begins as an “old bloke on one final adventure” comedy develops into a tale of love, ageing and death, as Bernie relives the trauma of conflict and Rene recalls their courtship. A deeply moving film, with the two leads playing their life-affirming roles to the hilt. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Euros 2024 Football: Germany v Scotland, 6.30pm, ITV1

The first match of the tournament in Munich Football Arena, with Andy Robertson captaining the Scots against the host nation.