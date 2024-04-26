TV tonight: why pregnant women are most at risk from Haiti’s gang rule

Unreported World

7.30pm, Channel 4

The 46th series of this remarkable but harrowing documentary strand continues to shine a light into the world’s darkest corners. We’re in Haiti, where gangs are taking over. One of the many awful consequences is the collapse of healthcare. A woman and child’s chances of surviving pregnancy are the lowest in the western hemisphere: Guillermo Galdos’s film follows women crossing the border into the Dominican Republic to give birth. Phil Harrison

Grand Tours of Scotland’s Rivers

7pm, BBC Two

Prepare to be extremely jealous of Paul Murton as he tracks the River Tay all the way to the Scottish coastline – via an ancient oak and a monster salmon, no less – and triggers our wanderlust in the process. Come for the breathtaking panoramas and gorgeous Scottish wildlife, stay for the unexpected Beatrix Potter lesson. Kayleigh Dray

Beyond Paradise

8pm, BBC One

It is the final episode of the second season of this cosiest of crime dramas, and Humphrey and Martha’s wedding day has arrived. But there are hitches. Dylan Llewellyn’s dopey PC Hartford is having to pick up the crime-fighting slack. But also, Anne has got carried away and organised an uncomfortably lavish wedding. PH

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

Spring has truly sprung as Adam Frost – and Ash the cat – get the best out of woodland bluebells, and Manchester is happily overrun by daffodils, thanks to one green-fingered grower. Meanwhile, Frances Tophill is in Buckinghamshire, discovering why Wind in the Willows is such an appropriate name for a garden. Ellen E Jones

Avoidance

9.30pm, BBC One

Despite her and Jonathan (Romesh Ranganathan) splitting up a year ago, Claire (Jessica Knappett) never got round to telling her mum, Shirley, that she’s got a new man about the house. That means the exes must pretend to still be a couple at a family bash in another heroically awkward episode of the breakup comedy. Graeme Virtue

Late Night Lycett

10pm, Channel 4

More fun from Brum as the prank-happy king of polemical light entertainment continues his latest run. Expect the usual winning mixture of mischief and charm with celebrity guests and, of course, visits from Joe’s aunties. PH