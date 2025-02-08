TV tonight: Yorkshire farmer Amanda Owen’s mega renovation project

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids

7.10pm, Channel 4

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen breathes life back into a derelict farmhouse in this new series – and it’s not easy renovating an old stone barn in one of Britain’s most remote sites. Owen also shares her interest in the history of the building, starting with the discovery of slabs inscribed with love poetry and 19th-century maps made by a well-known local diarist. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

6.10pm, Channel 4

The Beeny clan take on the fabled intelligence of pigs, as a new animal enclosure on their huge Somerset farm runs into a chaos-causing problem: piglets can disable electric fences. Everyone calms down with a dawn trip to Stonehenge on the autumn equinox. Jack Seale

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

8.10pm, BBC One

Even if you find McIntyre’s relentless exuberance a bit much, it is exactly the kind of energy required to jolly along a family-friendly jamboree of wacky stunts and sneaky pranks. Famous faces roped into the chaos include comic Josh Widdicombe, ex-boxer Tony Bellew and the Darkness’s Justin Hawkins. Graeme Virtue

Heartbreakers at the BBC: Volume 3

8.10pm, BBC Two

Valentine’s Day is round the corner so settle in for the night and weep over archive recordings of pop’s most gut-wrenching hits. It starts strongly with George Michael’s Careless Whisper then, via Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton, works up to the ultimate sad banger – Robyn’s Dancing on My Own. HR

Wisting

9pm, BBC Four

A concluding double bill for this understated but gripping Norwegian cop drama. As Wisting’s murder cold case gets warmer, he realises he’s going to need the help of Interpol. But this extra layer of bureaucracy is something of a mixed blessing. Soon, new evidence points to the killer – but could it be too late to prevent a devastating outcome? Phil Harrison

North Shore

9.30pm, ITV1

The ticks-all-the-right boxes crime drama, starring Joanne Froggatt and John Bradley as Brits solving a murder in Australia, comes to its conclusion – and the final clue leading to Sophie’s killer will be revealed. But after that, Max faces another dilemma, trying to work out his future. HR

Film choice

Turn Me On, 7.45am, 6.10pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Joy (Bel Powley) and her partner William (Nick Robinson) live in a closed community run by the faintly sinister Our Friends organisation. All of them take pills that dull the emotions and render them “quite content” with their grey existences. Then one day Joy doesn’t take her dose and all the messy stuff of life descends on her. Michael Tyburski’s drama, with its echoes of Severance’s surreal mundanity, tells its cautionary tale humorously and smartly. Powley is terrific as a woman struggling to find the words to express her rediscovered sensations, and the obvious moral of having to take the bad feelings with the good isn’t imposed on the plot but arises naturally from a tender love story. Simon Wardell

Elevation, out now, Prime Video

Strange creatures have invaded the planet, killing 95% of humanity, but they won’t go above 8,000ft – which is where, three years later, the few survivors now live. Among them is Anthony Mackie’s Will, who has to descend below the line in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains to find medicine for his sick son. He’s joined on his quest by physicist Nina (Morena Baccarin) who is trying to find a way to kill the armour-plated “giant murder bugs”. With the end-of-days feel of The Last of Us, George Nolfi’s sci-fi thriller is a satisfying actioner, sharp and to the point. SW

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Leyton Orient v Man City, noon, BBC One A fourth-round tie at Gaughan Group Stadium. Followed by Birmingham v Newcastle at 5.30pm.

Women’s Premiership Rugby Union: Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs, noon, TNT Sports 1 At Ashton Gate.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v Wales, 1.30pm, ITV1 Round two kicks off at Stadio Olimpico. Followed by England v France at 4.15pm.