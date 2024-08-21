TV tonight: the young people tackling the housing crisis in a remarkable way

Untold: Can I Own a Home in My Twenties?

12.05am, Channel 4

The average deposit for a house in the UK is £53,000. This, along with extortionate rents, has made home ownership a distant dream for many without the financial help of parents. The hardest hit are Black people, with only 32% across all ages groups owning their own place. In this report, Daisy Maskell investigates the young Black people creating property portfolios and showing exactly how they do it on social media, which they also use as a tool to raise the money they need. Hollie Richardson

The Repair Shop

8pm, BBC One

William Gerhardie was a Russia-born novelist and playwright who, in the 1930s, wrote several books inspired by his early life. The dictaphone that he used to write is brought into Jay Blades’ workshop, a little worse for wear. It’s up to audio expert Mark Stuckey to get it working again, with the hope of playing the recordings for the first time in 80 years. HR

The Big Brunch

8.15pm, U&W

Only American telly could make a brunch competition this sentimental. Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) hosts, as 10 chefs are asked to create a hangover brunch – or rather a hair‑of-the-dog hangover cure. Cue chaos in the kitchen, with a serving of emotional backstories. HR

Celebrity Race Across the World

9pm, BBC One

Drinking caipirinhas in a samba bar has cost Kola and Mary Ellen a full 24 hours – but it was so worth it. The other teams, meanwhile, are neck and neck and heading to the second checkpoint, near Chapada Diamantina national park – sometimes known as “Brazil’s Lost World”. Ellen E Jones

Irvine Welsh’s Crime

9pm, ITV1

This crime thriller thrives thanks to the glowering intensity of Dougray Scott’s lead performance. As we reach the penultimate episode, Scott’s Lennox is reckoning with the consequences of his actions as the killer’s targets get uncomfortably close to home. He is pondering their origins, too, as a violent incident on New Year’s Eve 1992 emerges as a root cause. Phil Harrison

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story

9pm, BBC Three

For the British model Chloe Ayling, being abducted and held captive for six days in Italy in 2017 was just the start of her ordeal. This second double bill of this true-life drama begins with her release, but the local authorities soon latch on to an inconsistency in her story that will dog her for months. Her bewilderment is palpable. Jack Seale

Live sport

Test cricket: England v Sri Lanka 10am, Sky Sports Main Event. Ollie Pope takes over as captain on day one of the first Test at Old Trafford.

Racing: York 1.30pm, ITV1. The opening day of the Ebor festival.