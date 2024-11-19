TVLine Items: Apple’s Fleetwood Mac Documentary, Has Fallen TV Series and More

Fleetwood Mac will tell their story in their own words for the first time in an upcoming documentary from Apple Original Films.

Directed by five-time Academy Award nominee and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Oscar winner Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart), the fully authorized doc will feature exclusive new interviews with band members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, archival interviews of the late Christine McVie, and never-before-seen footage.

The untitled film will explore how the legendary band’s “trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have not only stood the test of time but are indeed timeless masterpieces,” reads the official description. “It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy – a musical union that sold more than 220 million records around the world.”

* The film Juror #2, starring About a Boy co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, and directed by Clint Eastwood, will make its streaming debut Friday, Dec. 20 on Max. Watch a trailer here.

* Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones) and Anna Garcia have joined Roku Channel’s Die Hart Season 3, premiering Friday, Dec. 13.

* The Korean competition show Physical 100 has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, and will for the first time feature contestants from across Asia.

* Watch a trailer for Hulu’s Paris Has Fallen, a series offshoot of the Has Fallen film franchise starring Tewfik Jallab (Spiral), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible). All eight episodes drop Friday, Dec. 6:

* HBO has released a trailer for Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North, premiering Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9/8c:

