TVLine Items: Couple to Throuple’s Future, Aaron Rodgers Docuseries and More

Fans of Couple to Throuple will have to find polyamorous love elsewhere.

The Peacock dating show “has not been cancelled officially,” but “there are no plans for future seasons at this time,” a spokesperson for the streamer tells our sister site Deadline.

Couple to Throuple, hosted by Scott Evans, released its first and only season in February 2024. The show followed “four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship,” per the official description. At the end of their journey, the couples decided “if their hearts have room for more than just ‘the one’ and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.”

* The documentary series Aaron Rodgers: Enigma will premiere Tuesday, Dec.17 on Netflix, the streamer announced.

* CBS will air Nate Bargatze’s first primetime special, executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, in December 2024. Additional details for the one-hour holiday-themed variety show will be announced at a later date.

* The annual CBS Fall First Look special will air Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9:30/8:30c on, well, CBS.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the Sarah Paulson-led horror film Hold Your Breath, which begins streaming Thursday, Oct. 3:

* FX has released a trailer for the docuseries Social Studies, premiering with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 pm:

