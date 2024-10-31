TVLine Items: CW Moves Wranglers Online, Wolf Hall Final Season Trailer and More

The CW has pulled The Wranglers from its Monday-night lineup and put the entire eight-episode season on The CW app and CWTV.com.

The reality series about the lives of young staff members working at the Circle Bar Dude ranch in Montana debuted to 130,000 total viewers on Sept. 23, and averaged 160K over three airings —representing just 35% retention of Superman & Lois‘ audience.

A Driving the Vote election special will fill the Monday-at-9/8c time slot on Nov. 4; the following week, back-to-back reruns of The Conners will lead out of Superman & Lois.

* MASTERPIECE on PBS has released a trailer for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, the second and final installment in the series based on Hilary Mantel’s award-winning book trilogy. Wolf Hall‘s cast includes Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis, Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones), Kate Phillips (Miss Scarlet), Harriet Walter (Succession), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) and Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit). Press PLAY on the video below to see them in action.

* A sequel to The Family Plan movie is in development at Apple TV+, per Variety. Stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Van Crosbhy and Zoe Colletti and director Simon Cellan Jones are set to return.

* R&B singer Omarion will star in and executive-produce in Wild Rose, a new drama from AMC Networks’ Allblk. He’ll play Roosevelt, aka “Rose,” a hitman from a family of assassins “That also happen to run a nonprofit organization,” the official logline reads. When Rose’s wife and daughter mysteriously disappear, he sets out to find them and comes across a “web of secrets that force him to question his identity within his own family.”

* BET+ has renewed Churchy for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. The comedy stars and was created by Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks; Season 1 will make its linear BET debut on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9 pm.

* Vanderpump Rules alum/#Scandoval survivor Ariana Madix will play herself in a Season 3 episode of Will Trent, according to Variety. The reality star will hire Det. Ormewood as security while she stages an intervention for a friend.

* Max on Wednesday released a trailer for Sweethearts, starring Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) and Nico Hiraga (The Power) as best friends/college freshmen trying to break up with their respective high school loves. Watch it below:

* Diego Boneta (Scream Queens, Rebelde) will executive-produce and star in The Undoing of Alejandro Velasco, an Amazon MGM Studios series based on Boneta’s debut novel. Deadline reports that Boneta will play Julian Villareal, who was friends and tennis rivals with a man named Alejandro Velasco. He vistis — and becomes enmeshed in — Alejandro’s glamorous family after Alejandro’s death.

