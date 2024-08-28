TVLine Items: Legend of Vox Machina Trailer, Superstore Alum Joins Lauren Graham Comedy and More

The Legend of Vox Machina will continue to be told on Prime Video.

The streamer has released a trailer for Season 3 of the animated fantasy series, which will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 3 and drop three episodes per week for four weeks.

“Everything is at stake” in the highly anticipated third season, as the Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. “Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons,” the official synopsis reads, “to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria.”

* Nico Santos (Superstore) has joined Lauren Graham and Madison Shamoun in the cast of the Tubi comedy The Z-Suite, our sister site Deadline reports. Santos will play Doug, the “exuberant and loyal” right-hand man to CEO Monica, played by Graham.

* Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy limited series, starring Michael Chernus as the titular serial killer, has added Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Michael Angarano (Minx), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as series regulars.

* Apple TV+’s Down Cemetery Road, which stars Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, has added to its cast Baby Reindeer Emmy nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, Adeel Akhtar (Sweet Tooth), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Genera+ion), Darren Boyd (Trying), Tom Riley (The Nevers), Adam Godley (The Umbrella Academy), Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers), Ken Nwosu (The Winter King), Fehinti Balogun (A Gentleman in Moscow) and Aiysha Hart (A Discovery of Witches).

* Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 series has added Tom Burke (The Lazarus Project, C.B. Strike) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) in non-disclosed recurring roles, Deadline reports.

* WWE Monday Night Raw — which is moving from USA Network to Netflix in January — will introduce the new announcing team of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett in September, according to Variety, while WWE SmackDown will now be announced by Michael Cole and Corey Graves as SmackDown moves from Fox to USA.

* Jason Diaz (The 100, Vampire Academy) and Simone Miller (Run the Burbs) will join Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Barnes in MGM+’s The Institute, based on the Stephen King novel, per Deadline.

