TVLine Items: Married at First Sight Moves to Peacock, Taylor Swift Is Grammys Presenter and More

Married at First Sight’s newlyweds have a new home: The long-running Lifetime reality series is moving to Peacock, starting with Season 19 (premiering this year).

The show, which has spawned multiple spinoffs, follows “singles looking for a life-long partnership as they embark on a provocative experiment: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet,” per the official description.

Married at First Sight debuted in 2014 on the network FYI, where it ran for two years before relocating to Lifetime with Season 5.

* Taylor Swift will present at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (airing this Sunday, Feb. 2 on CBS), as will Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and Will Smith.

* The Simpsons will debut a new, full-length episode, titled “The Past and the Furious,” exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The synopsis reads, “Lisa travels back in time to 1923 and discovers that the Springfield Mini Moose, once key to the town’s ecosystem, were driven to extinction in 1925. Teaming up with young Monty Burns, Lisa works to save the moose, but her actions unintentionally shape his future as a ruthless tycoon.”

* Timothy Olyphant (Justified) has joined the Apple TV+ limited series Lucky as the father of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character, our sister site Variety reports.

* Paul American, a weekly reality series about Jake and Logan Paul, will debut Thursday, March 27 on Max. Watch a trailer:

* YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, the third installment of the YOLO franchise from Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack, will premiere Sunday, March 9 at midnight ET on Adult Swim. Watch a trailer:

* Acorn TV has released a trailer for the limited series Best Interests, starring Michael Sheen (Good Omens) and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), and premiering with all four episodes on Monday, Feb. 17:

