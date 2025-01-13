TVLine Items: MSNBC Expands Maddow, Eric Clapton Unplugged Special and More

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who scaled back her anchor duties to one night a week in the spring of 2022, will return to five nights a week for the first 100 days of the Trump administration, Variety reports.

In the interim, Alex Wagner, who has been hosting the 9 pm hour Tuesday through Friday, will report from the field and interview “newsmakers tied to and people affected by Trump polices.” After April 30, The Rachel Maddow Show will revert to Monday nights only, and Wagner will return to host Alex Wagner Tonight.

* The 90-minute special Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later will premiere in select U.S. and U.K. theaters on Monday, Jan. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 28, before making its global streaming debut Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Paramount+.

* Caroline, a feature-length documentary film about the life and career of Caroline Flack — the British TV presenter who took her life in February 2020, shortly after being charged with assaulting her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton — will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2025.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, premiering with all eight episodes on Thursday, Jan. 16:

