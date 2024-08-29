TVLine Items: Strahovski Is A Woman of Intelligence, Twisted Metal Adds Trio and More

The always-in-demand Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale, Peacock’s upcoming Teacup) now is set to headline and executive-produce a series adaptation of Karin Tanabe’s A Woman of Intelligence, our sister site Deadline reports.

The 2021 novel follows a 1950s New York City socialite who becomes an FBI informant. A platform for the adaptation has not yet been announced.

More from TVLine

Yvonne Strahovski Stars in 'A Woman of Intelligence' Adaptation

$10.99 paperback, $11.99 Kindle

Buy Now

Ready for some more newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of Peacock’s Twisted Metal, now three weeks into production, has added added Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Walker), Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead) and Lisa Gilroy (Glamorous) in recurring roles, Deadline reports.

* Acorn TV’s crime dramedy The Madame Blanc Mysteries has been renewed for a seven-episode Season 4, to premiere later this year.

* The Devil’s Hour Season 2 — starring Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Nikesh Patel (Starstruck) and Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) — will premiere with all five episodes Friday, Oct. 18 on Prime Video. The UK thriller has already been renewed for Season 3.

* AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special will air Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm on ABC (and stream next day on Hulu). Talking heads include Bill Gates, Open AI CEO Sam Altman, FBI Director Christopher Wray and technologist Marques Brownle.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Best of TVLine