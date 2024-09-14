The TVLine-Up: What’s New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 15

This week, you’ll find 15 series premieres (including Kaitlin Olson in High Potential, Colin Farrell in The Penguin and Joan Vassos in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette), 15 returning favorites (including Frasier, Survivor and Tulsa King) and 15 finales (including summertime shows Beat Shazam, Lucky 13 and MasterChef).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

3 am Tulsa King Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 57 premiere (CBS)

8 pm 76th Emmy Awards (ABC)

8 pm Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2 finale (Discovery)

8 pm Ridley Season 2 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Alex vs. America Season 4 finale (Food Network)

9 pm Emperor of Ocean Park Season 1 finale (MGM+)

9 pm The Great North Season 4 finale (Fox; two episodes)

9 pm Moonflower Murders limited series premiere (PBS)

10 pm Van der Valk Season 4 premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

3 am CoComelon Season 11 premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 10 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman Season 2 finale (History)

9 pm Halloween Baking Championship Season 10 premiere (Food Network)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

3 am Child Star documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am Deon Cole: Ok, Mister stand-up special (Netflix)

3 am Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of ’80s Hair Metal docuseries premiere (Paramount+; all three episodes)

3 am World’s Most Notorious Killers docuseries premiere (Peacock; all five episodes)

6 pm Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry series premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 7 finale (Fox)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere (ABC & Disney+)

8 pm 100 Day Hotel Challenge Season 1 finale (HGTV)

9 pm Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 3 finale (Food Network)

9 pm Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Season 3 premiere (MTV)

9 pm Stopping the Steal documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)

10 pm American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez series premiere (FX; two episodes)

10 pm High Potential series premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

3 am What’s Next: The Future With Bill Gates docuseries premiere (Netflix; all five episodes)

8 pm The Golden Bachelorette series premiere (ABC)

8 pm MasterChef Season 14 finale (Fox)

8 pm Survivor Season 47 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Agatha All Along series premiere (Disney+; first two episodes)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premiere (Bravo)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

3 am Are You Sure?! docuseries finale (Disney+)

3 am Frasier Season 2 premiere (Paramount+; first two episodes)

3 am Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story limited series premiere (Netflix)

3 am Trigger Point Season 2 finale (BritBox; last two episodes)

3 am Twilight of the Gods series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

3 am A Very Royal Scandal limited series premiere (Prime Video; all three episodes)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7B premiere (MTV)

9 pm Lucky 13 Season 1 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm The Penguin series premiere (HBO)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

3 am His Three Daughters movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am I Saw the TV Glow streaming premiere (Max)

3 am In Vogue: The ’90s docuseries finale (Hulu; last three episodes)

3 am La Maison series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Little Miss Innocent docuseries premiere (Hulu; all three episodes)

3 am Spellbound Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all 13 episodes)

9 pm LINGO Season 2 finale (CBS)

9 pm 20/20 Season 47 premiere (ABC)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

9 pm 48 Hours Season 37 premiere (CBS; two episodes)

