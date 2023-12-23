'Twas three nights before Christmas at CVG: Families unite after holiday travel

The Daily Beast

Sean Rayford/GettyJust hours after finishing in second place on The Masked Singer, an ex-Dukes of Hazzard star and country music artist said on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, should be “publicly hung” in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter. In response to the president’s message, which labeled Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, John Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..?