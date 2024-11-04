TWD: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Finale Recap: Up, Up and Away — Plus, Welcome Back, [Spoiler]!

First the good news: In Sunday’s Season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Ash’s plane successfully took off for the States. And the bad news? Only two people were on it. Which two? Read on…

‘YOU CAME HERE TO SAVE A KID; YOU STILL CAN’ | Early on in “Au Revoir Les Enfants,” it was decided that Daryl would be the individual bumped from the rare post-apocalyptic flight overseas. Laurent needn’t cue up Edith Piaf, either, Daryl assured the boy. They’d only be separated temporarily. Meanwhile, out looking for supplies, Codron, Fallou and his crush Akila endured a run-in with Sabine that was noteworthy mainly because it revealed to our protagonists that Jacinta was still alive and determined to make a martyr of Laurent.

‘GOD GAVE UP ON US A LONG TIME AGO’ | Since Sabine didn’t get the information that she anxiously sought from Codron, Fallou and Akila, the baddies tracked down and threatened Anna, who offered to lead them to the plane so long as she could have the pilot fly her home to Russia. (So what, Ash is like an end-times Uber now?) Just as Fallou, Codron and Akila were warning Daryl, Carol, Ash and Laurent that they needed to take flight, like, now, as Jacinta was on the way, Anna recalled the time she’d spent with the boy. Her heart changed, she led Jacinta & Co. into a walkerpalooza that left Losang’s right-hand woman bitten and Anna herself, devoured.

‘SUCK IT, MOTHERF—KER!’ | At the makeshift airport, Daryl and Carol exchanged a look that expressed everything that they felt about being split up again. “I know,” he said. And so did we. Ash and Carol also had a moment to establish that he’d moved past her big Sophia lie. But those were the last smooth things about the takeoff. Jacinta and the guerriers attacked, and by the time the plane was actually aloft, Carol was on the ground. She’d leapt out to shoot the driver of a jeep headed straight for Ash and Laurent. “I had it,” Daryl insisted. Sure he did.

‘I’LL BE TOO SHY TOMORROW’ | With Laurent as good as a million miles away, Jacinta shot herself rather than wait around to turn. Fallou introduced Daryl, Carol and Codron to Angus and Fiona, a Scottish couple who would help lead them to England. But Fallou wouldn’t be going after all. Sweet on Akila (and vice versa), he elected to stay behind. Definitely for the best, as bat guano in the chunnel started everybody hallucinating. Codron saw his late brother Michel. Carol saw Sophia. Daryl saw… well, grodier than usual walkers. Worse, Angus and Fiona turned out to be the kind of treacherous travel companions who’d try to kill you in order to score the only two available gas masks.

‘CAN I COME WITH YOU?’ | By the time the mind-altering bat guano had settled, Angus and Fiona were dead, Codron had run off chasing his “brother,” Carol had fought with a zombified version of herself, and… aww. Welcome back, however briefly. Daryl had been reminded to bet on hope by a vision of Isabelle, who’d then vanished in a puff of fireflies. With damn near everyone he and his bestie knew in Paris either in flight or dead, “Let’s go home,” Carol said. (Or to Spain, anyway.)

