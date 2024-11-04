TWD: Daryl Dixon Season Drops a ‘Revealing’ Season 3 Trailer

That was quick! No sooner had The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finished with Season 2 Sunday than the AMC drama dropped a trailer for Season 3, which premieres in 2025.

As you’ll see in the sneak peek above, Norman Reedus’ titular hero and his ride-or-die, Melissa McBride’s Carol, are in a whole new world. Or a whole new country, at least: Spain. Since the Season 2 finale (recapped here) left them behind in France so that young Laurent could fly safely away with Ash, our indestructible protagonists are on the hunt for a new way to get back Stateside.

But the journey clearly takes its toll on the twosome. “I was ready to give up,” he admits. “I thought it was all over.”

“You and me both,” Carol replies. And what is this off-the-shoulder number that she’s wearing — and by candlelight, no less? Is there something going on there — and so soon after Isabelle’s passing?

Not likely. When TVLine spoke with Reedus and McBride in September, they chuckled at the notion of “Caryl” hooking up. McBride did confess, though, that she had a definite idea about whether Daryl and Carol had ever slept together. But “I will never tell what I think one way or the other,” she insisted. “Neither no nor yeah.”

Among the new faces appearing in Season 3 — which will be vital, considering how few characters survived Season 2! — are Spanish actor Eduardo Noriega and Stephen Merchant, who co-created The Office with Ricky Gervais and starred in HBO’s short-lived Hello Ladies.

To check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments with your thoughts on “Caryl’s” intimate chat.

