‘TWD: Dead City,’ ‘Percy Jackson’ and More Join TheWrap x IMDb Comic-Con Portrait Studio | Exclusive Photos
San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is here! Festivities are underway for the biggest fan event of the year, and TheWrap is thrilled to partner with IMDb to exclusively host portraits of the many actors, filmmakers and artists who are stopping by the IMDboat this year.
Throughout the weekend we’ll be updating this page with fresh looks from Comic-Con, featuring talent from “The Boys,” “Interview with the Vampire,” “Transformers One,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” “Borderlands,” “Alien: Romulus” and much more.
Check out the photo gallery below.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
Lauren Cohan poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
Gaius Charles poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
(L-R) Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Željko Ivanek, Eli Jorne and Gaius Charles pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
(L-R) Chaske Spencer, James Wan, Ian McCulloch, Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
(L-R) Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
Bobby Moynihan poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
David Dastmalchian poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
Paul Feig poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
(L-R) Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Britt Baker and Toni Storm pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
(L-R) Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr. and Nicolas Cantu pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
Walker Scobell poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
(L-R) Leah Jeffries, Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri pose in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
IMDb COO Nikki Santoro poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024.
