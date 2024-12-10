This Tweet "Predicting" The Capture Of Luigi Mangione Is Going Viral

Matt Stopera
·2 min read

This "Find Luigi" game has become somewhat of a thing on X in the past few weeks.

Nintendo/ Twitter: @FindLuigi

In case you don't understand the concept: You find Luigi.

Nintendo/Twitter: @FindLuigi

Well, one person's post about the game went super viral in the past 24 hours because of this man, Luigi Mangione:

Person standing against a beige wall, wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, looking at the camera in a neutral pose, with hands by their sides
Handout / Getty Images

On Dec. 4, five days before Luigi Mangione was arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, X user whambamcamm_ posted this message:

Nintendo/Twitter: @whambamcamm_

Now, some people are calling it "prophetic."

Nintendo/Twitter: @zackknoll_

"I don’t know if anything in history has aged better than this joke here," one person said.

Nintendo/Twitter: @PabloEscoburner

"This is how it feels in Seinfeld when the A and B plots come together at the end," another person said.

Nintendo/Twitter: @Getlucky12341

This person connected their own dots:

Twitter: @JtasticVA

And this person called it the defining tweet of this month:

Nintendo/Twitter: @itsyaboidougie

And what does the original poster have to say for themselves? Well, this:

Twitter: @whambamcamm_

Latest Stories