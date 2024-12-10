This Tweet "Predicting" The Capture Of Luigi Mangione Is Going Viral

This "Find Luigi" game has become somewhat of a thing on X in the past few weeks.

Nintendo/ Twitter: @FindLuigi

In case you don't understand the concept: You find Luigi.

Nintendo/Twitter: @FindLuigi

Well, one person's post about the game went super viral in the past 24 hours because of this man, Luigi Mangione:

Handout / Getty Images

On Dec. 4, five days before Luigi Mangione was arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, X user whambamcamm_ posted this message:

pov ur a cop trying to find the united healthcare shooter and he's a 5'10" white guy in new york pic.twitter.com/RdZGtgYLNR https://t.co/HDPBXijWls — wham 🍠 (@whambamcamm_) December 5, 2024

Nintendo/Twitter: @whambamcamm_

Now, some people are calling it "prophetic."

The way this ended up being prophetic… https://t.co/7dxjeNYQEQ — Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) December 9, 2024

Nintendo/Twitter: @zackknoll_

"I don’t know if anything in history has aged better than this joke here," one person said.

I don’t know if anything in history has aged better than this joke here https://t.co/OwaBOjP7bT — pablo escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) December 9, 2024

Nintendo/Twitter: @PabloEscoburner

"This is how it feels in Seinfeld when the A and B plots come together at the end," another person said.

This is how it feels in Seinfeld when the A and B plots come together at the end https://t.co/VlcF7kdFp6 — Getlucky (@Getlucky12341) December 9, 2024

Nintendo/Twitter: @Getlucky12341

This person connected their own dots:

>Twitter gets obsessed with the Find Luigi DS minigame for a few weeks>They just caught the CEO Shooter>He’s identified as Luigi Mangione>They Found LuigiHoly shit you can’t write something this good https://t.co/wVf4nVafTb — Jtastic (@JtasticVA) December 9, 2024

Twitter: @JtasticVA

And this person called it the defining tweet of this month:

this is the tweet. this is the defining tweet of this month i think https://t.co/UK5j7tmgL5 — solar sexist clown fighter (@itsyaboidougie) December 5, 2024

Nintendo/Twitter: @itsyaboidougie

And what does the original poster have to say for themselves? Well, this:

guys i didn't know anything i swear — wham 🍠 (@whambamcamm_) December 9, 2024

Twitter: @whambamcamm_