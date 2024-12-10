This Tweet "Predicting" The Capture Of Luigi Mangione Is Going Viral
This "Find Luigi" game has become somewhat of a thing on X in the past few weeks.
difficulty: easy pic.twitter.com/h0VqbPFAw6
— Find Luigi 🍏 (@FindLuigi) December 10, 2024
In case you don't understand the concept: You find Luigi.
difficulty: medium pic.twitter.com/uvOGSlg97N
— Find Luigi 🍏 (@FindLuigi) December 10, 2024
Well, one person's post about the game went super viral in the past 24 hours because of this man, Luigi Mangione:
On Dec. 4, five days before Luigi Mangione was arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, X user whambamcamm_ posted this message:
pov ur a cop trying to find the united healthcare shooter and he's a 5'10" white guy in new york pic.twitter.com/RdZGtgYLNR https://t.co/HDPBXijWls
— wham 🍠 (@whambamcamm_) December 5, 2024
Now, some people are calling it "prophetic."
The way this ended up being prophetic… https://t.co/7dxjeNYQEQ
— Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) December 9, 2024
"I don’t know if anything in history has aged better than this joke here," one person said.
I don’t know if anything in history has aged better than this joke here https://t.co/OwaBOjP7bT
— pablo escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) December 9, 2024
"This is how it feels in Seinfeld when the A and B plots come together at the end," another person said.
This is how it feels in Seinfeld when the A and B plots come together at the end https://t.co/VlcF7kdFp6
— Getlucky (@Getlucky12341) December 9, 2024
This person connected their own dots:
>Twitter gets obsessed with the Find Luigi DS minigame for a few weeks>They just caught the CEO Shooter>He’s identified as Luigi Mangione>They Found LuigiHoly shit you can’t write something this good https://t.co/wVf4nVafTb
— Jtastic (@JtasticVA) December 9, 2024
And this person called it the defining tweet of this month:
this is the tweet. this is the defining tweet of this month i think https://t.co/UK5j7tmgL5
— solar sexist clown fighter (@itsyaboidougie) December 5, 2024
And what does the original poster have to say for themselves? Well, this:
guys i didn't know anything i swear
— wham 🍠 (@whambamcamm_) December 9, 2024