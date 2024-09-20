Twelve-mile congestion on M25 following lorry fire

Traffic is being delayed by about two-and-a-half hours on a section of the M25 after a "serious" lorry fire resulted in 12 miles (19.3km) of congestion, National Highways says.

At about 04:45 BST on Friday, National Highways said two of three lanes on the clockwise carriageway between junction five, near Sevenoaks in Kent, and junction six, near Godstone in Surrey, had been closed.

The closure is continuing for recovery and clear up work to be carried out.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix said one lane was still closed as of 09:00 but "severe delays" remained.

Inrix explained that congestion had also spread to the A25 through Sundridge, Oxted and Godstone.

Just after 09.15 National Highways said the lorry's load had been removed and recovery of the vehicle could now commence.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the incident along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and there were no causalities.

