Twenty arrests after 'chaos and disorder' in Hull

Twenty people have been arrested following a night of "chaos and disorder" in Hull, police have said.

Several shops were broken into and looted, with one set on fire, while police were attacked with bricks and fireworks as trouble flared in the city centre on Saturday.

The unrest followed demonstrations involving anti-immigration protesters and anti-racism campaigners, on a day which saw several protests across the UK descend into violence.

Mike Walker, the Assistant Chief Constable of Humberside Police said: "We will not accept the senseless vandalism, antisocial behaviour and sheer violence that has been brought to our streets."

Crowds of rival protesters gathered at Queen Victoria Square on Saturday afternoon, with anti-immigration protesters shouting 'you're not British any more" and anti-racism campaigners reacting with shouts of 'say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here'.

As the protests moved around the city a hotel in Ferensway, believed to have housed asylum seekers, was attacked and officers had eggs and bottles thrown at them.

Later, a number of vehicles were set alight in a customer car park at Humberside Carpets Ltd, just outside the city centre on Hall Street.

A BBC reporter witnessed looting taking place and stores being damaged, including the O2 shop, Greggs and Shoezone in Jameson Street.

It is the latest episode of unrest to break out in towns and cities across England following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Trouble also flared in Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast, with smaller protests taking place elsewhere.

ACC Walker said: "The right to lawful protest is a part of democracy, which my officers upheld, however we will not accept the senseless vandalism, antisocial behaviour and sheer violence that has been brought to our streets.

"Our officers go above and beyond to protect the safety of our community day in and day out, they should never be subjected to the scenes we have seen today, with ten officers suffering injuries."

