Twenty-four dead, dozens trapped in India landslides

At least 24 people have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescue operations are under way, but are being hindered by heavy rains and the collapse of a crucial bridge.

"We will be able to assess the extent of the damage only after a few hours," state minister AK Saseendran told BBC Hindi.

Mr Saseendran said local hospitals were treating at least 66 injured people, adding hospital staff were among those missing in the landslide.

Wayanad, a hilly district which is part of the Western Ghats mountain range, is prone to landslides during the monsoon season.

Landslides have hit several areas in the district, including Mundakkai, Attamala, Choorallmala and Kunhome.

A bridge connecting Choorallmala to Mundakkai and Attamala has collapsed, isolating the two places and making it difficult for rescue personnel to reach trapped families.

State and national disaster relief teams are conducting rescue operations. Several locals too have been helping out.

Mr Saseendran also said the army and air force have been asked to airlift trapped families and to erect a temporary bridge.

Wayanad district and neighbouring areas are on alert due to the forecast of heavy rains.

Schools and colleges have been closed in 10 of 14 districts in the state.

In 2019, 17 people had died after a landslide hit Puthumala in Wayanad, around 10km from the areas currently affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured the federal government's help in relief efforts.

Mr Modi also announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,388; £1,857) to the victims' families and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

Additional reporting by Ashraf Padanna in Trivandrum, Kerala