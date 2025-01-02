Twenty Labour councillors quit as Starmer ‘abandons party values’

The Labour councillors in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, accused the party of ‘dictating national policy from a high pedestal’ - Hugh Caswell

Twenty Labour councillors have quit the party and formed an independent group as they accused Sir Keir Starmer of “abandoning traditional party values”.

The group, who sit on Broxtowe borough council in Nottinghamshire, accused Sir Keir’s government of “destroying local democracy and dictating national policy” in his first six months in office.

They cited concerns including the decision to strip 10 million pensioners of their winter fuel payments and proposals that would create new “mega councils”.

The councillors’ decision to abandon Labour means the party has now lost control of the council, with its number of councillors down to six from 26.

Keir Starmer has faced a backlash from the Labour Left - Henry Nicholls/PA

Sir Keir has faced a backlash from the Labour Left after cutting winter fuel payments as well as resisting demands to lift the two-child benefit cap and compensate Waspi women.

The 20 councillors who have now formed the Broxtowe Independents group include Milan Radulovic, the leader of Broxtowe borough council.

‘Deeply saddened’

Mr Radulovic, who has torn up his Labour membership after 42 years, told BBC Nottingham he was “deeply saddened” to quit but had found himself in an “impossible decision”.

“I cannot support and will not support another centrist government intent on destroying local democracy and dictating national policy from a high pedestal,” he told reporters.

Mr Radulovic added: “I believe the concentration of power in the hands of fewer people and the abolition of local democracy through the current proposals of ‘super councils’ is nothing short of a dictatorship.

“Local elected members, local people [and] local residents will have no say over the type and level of service provided in their area.”

People will live as far as 50 miles from their town hall under plans by Angela Rayner, the Housing Secretary, to devolve powers to the regions.

The proposals mean that many district councils could be abolished altogether, with local authorities brought together to avoid duplication.

Sir Keir’s political opponents leapt on the defections on Thursday. Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, said: “Labour’s internal support base is already falling apart.”

‘You don’t walk away on a whim’

Richard Holden, the shadow paymaster general, added: “This isn’t one or two councillors here or there, who accidentally got elected, but an entire organisation.

“If you’ve been a member since Michael Foot was leader and are running a local authority, you don’t walk away on a whim.”

Lee Anderson, the Reform MP for Ashfield and a former Labour councillor himself, said: “Not only is ‘Never Here Keir’ destroying our country, he’s also destroying his grassroots.”

Lee Anderson, a former Labour councillor, said ‘Never Here Keir is destroying his grassroots’ - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Broxtowe Labour Councillors group said: “It is incredibly disappointing that some Broxtowe councillors have decided to leave the Labour Party and sit as independents when they were elected on a Labour ticket just over 18 months ago.

“These defections have no effect on the commitment of the remaining Labour councillors in serving our residents.”

Meanwhile, YouGov polling released on Thursday found Labour voters have turned on the party as Sir Keir approaches six months in Downing Street.

Fifty-one per cent of Labour voters now believe the Government is handling the economy badly, with 32 per cent thinking it is doing well.

While those who backed the party at the election were previously divided on the question of inflation, 49 per cent now think it is managing rising costs badly and 30 per cent back its response.

More voters now think a Conservative government led by Kemi Badenoch would be better at managing the economy (24 per cent) than Sir Keir’s current Labour administration (23 per cent).

Discontent with immigration has also hit its highest level since YouGov began asking questions on the issue in 2019.

A record 70 per cent of people think immigration has been too high in the past 10 years, including 50 per cent who think it has been “much too high”.

Only 15 per cent described the level of immigration as “about right”, a statistic that will put further pressure on Sir Keir in his attempts to grip both legal and illegal migration.