Twin brothers killed, 2 others injured in early morning shooting at Jasper Co. sports bar

Two twin brothers were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a sports bar off S.C. 170 in Jasper County.

Trajaan Fripp was pronounced dead at the scene immediately following the shooting, while Tranquan Fripp died at a local hospital, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office. Both men lived in Beaufort and were 24 years old.

Gunfire rang out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Sports Baba Bar, located in the River Walk Business Park in eastern Jasper County. Two other bar patrons, one male and one female, were non-fatally shot, but an update on their conditions was not available as of Monday morning, according to Chief Jeff Crosby of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Crosby would not say how many shots were fired in total. Due to the victims and potential suspects residing outside of Jasper County, he said, the investigation was turned over to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Deputies are not frequently called out to Sports Baba Bar, Crosby said, but the restaurant has a record of violating the county’s alcohol guidelines, which prohibit businesses from selling drinks between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. with a 30-minute grace period for customers to clear the building.

Additional information from SLED was not available as of 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.