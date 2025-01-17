‘Twin Peaks’ Star Mädchen Amick Pays Tribute To David Lynch: “My North Star”

Following David Lynch‘s unexpected death, his legacy continues through his work and the people who were lucky enough to know him.

Mädchen Amick, who played waitress Shelly Johnson in Lynch’s hit ABC series Twin Peaks, paid tribute to the show’s creator in a heartfelt statement on Friday after he died at age 78 of emphysema.

“It’s hard for me to find the words to express the loss of, yes, a masterful genius but more importantly, a simply wonderful guy,” she said. “David Lynch was my mentor. How lucky was I? He was also my dear friend. Always there for a random check-in or life-changing advice.

“He was my north star. He watched me grow up. He watched me become a mother. He cheered me on when I stepped into the director’s chair. I will hold those long conversations we had in his home on the hill very close to my heart. We laughed. We cried. We stayed inspired. I will miss you David. And I’ll see you on the other side,” added Amick, who signed the statement, “Your Madgekin.”

Following her run as Shelly on Twin Peaks, which ran for two seasons from 1990 to 1991, Amick reprised the role in the 1992 prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and the 2017 Showtime limited series revival Twin Peaks: The Return.

Lynch’s family announced his death on Thursday after he was diagnosed with emphysema. Sources told Deadline that he was forced to relocate from his house due to the Sunset Fire and then took a turn for the worse.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” his family said in a statement. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

