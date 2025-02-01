‘Twinless’ Pulled From Sundance Streaming Platform After Dylan O’Brien Sex Scenes Flood Social Media

“Twinless” is the latest Sundance movie pulled from the festival’s online viewing platform after pirated videos of sex scenes from the film involving star Dylan O’Brien flooded social media on Friday night. The documentary “Selena y Los Dinos” was removed from the online platform Friday after clips from that film started circulating on social media.

Videos of gay sex scenes involving O’Brien started circulating on X and other social media platforms on Friday night, boosted by fans of the actor. By Saturday early afternoon, most of the videos had been removed, but the film itself is now no longer available on the Sundance Film Festival’s online viewing platform.

Sundance allows for online viewing of select titles towards the end of the festival for passholders and ticket holders only, so a select few had access to the film after its debut last week. The movie is still without distribution, but sources tell TheWrap that multiple buyers are circling.

