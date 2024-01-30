Twinsburg girls basketball coach's 9-year-old son killed in crash

SWNS

A furious former miner says he has been forced to eat a diet of prescription painkillers and soup as he can’t afford £5,400 for private dental treatment. David Creamer, 62, has been left in “agony” for more than seven months while waiting for NHS treatment to fix a set of four crowns that snapped off his top jaw. But despite visiting emergency dental clinics, his GP and contacting numerous surgeries, he still hasn't found a practice that will take him on. David joked how he now wished he'd ‘trained as a dentist’ after recently being given the eye-watering quote for treatment at a private clinic. And he blames the Conservative government for ‘destroying’ the crucial health service and leaving him in constant pain.