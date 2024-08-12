New twist in gymnastics drama

Jordan Chiles won't get her bronze medal in gymnastics back. The Farmer’s Almanac forecast is in. And a look at Ukraine's stunning advance into Russia.

No bronze for Chiles, after all

There's been another major twist in the Olympic gymnastics drama involving Jordan Chiles' bronze medal. USA Gymnastics said Monday that, despite new video evidence, its effort to restore Chiles' bronze from the 2024 Paris Olympics was turned down.

What's been going on? In the women's floor exercise final, Chiles claimed bronze after leapfrogging Ana Barbosu of Romania at the very end of the competition following an appeal to the judges that increased her score. But later, Chiles' score was knocked back down when the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled her appeal was submitted four seconds too late.

What's in the video? USA Gymnastics said the new time-stamped video evidence shows Chiles' coach submitting the inquiry into her score before the one-minute deadline − 47 seconds after her score was announced, to be exact. But the CAS said the rules don't allow for reconsideration, in this case. 🎞️ What we know about the dispute.

Jordan Chiles competes in the floor exercise during the women’s team final.

The farmer’s forecast

Bust out those raincoats, y'all. After what was the warmest winter on record, the upcoming winter should be wet and milder for most of the U.S., according to the Farmers' Almanac.

"More wet than white": The 208th edition of the Farmers' Almanac, out now, foresees a "Wet Winter Whirlwind," for the upcoming 2024-2025 winter season. Average or above normal temperatures are forecast for New England, the Northeast, the Southern Plains, the Southeast and the Atlantic Coast regions.

And as for the holidays? Yep, also rainy. But by the end of January, much of the nation will be under a red flag warning for a strong and cold storm. 🔮 See all the predictions here.

Mapping Ukraine's stunning move into Russia

Over the last few weeks, a shock incursion by Ukraine across the Russian border took President Vladimir Putin's troops by surprise. Now, as Russian troops are taken prisoner and supply lines are threatened, Ukraine's massive advance may force important strategic decisions on Moscow.

What to know: Putin may have incorrectly assessed that Ukraine did not have the capacity for such an attack, and made a strategic error in treating the international border as a dormant front line. 🗺️ Here’s a look at the situation.

Ukrainian aims to destabilize Russian with Kursk incursion.

Trump to chat with Elon Musk

As Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tries to figure out how to run against surging Vice President Kamala Harris, he turns Monday to a unique venue: An interview on X with prominent supporter Elon Musk. Trump and Musk have had a complicated relationship. The former president has long solicited Musk's support and money, but the billionaire held off on a formal endorsement until July, after previously expressing support for Ron DeSantis during the GOP primary. 🎤 Everything we know about the interview.

