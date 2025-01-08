tWitch’s Widow Slammed for Spilling His Secrets in Memoir

Allison Holker has broken her silence on criticism of her upcoming memoir, which details the private life of her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Boss, Ellen DeGeneres’ longtime DJ, took his own life in 2022 at age 40. He was married to Holker, 36, for nine years after they met through the show So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars.

A tell-all memoir coming out next month, titled This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, chronicles Holker’s dance career, her relationship with Boss, and the aftermath of his death.

In a wide-ranging interview with People magazine, Holker revealed that she found a “cornucopia” of drugs stashed inside Boss’s closet while she was picking out an outfit to bury him in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about],” she told People. “It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

But Boss’s friends and family aren’t happy. In the comments section of People magazine’s Instagram post , Kelly Gibson, a fitness trainer and dancer who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wrote: “This whole thing made me sad. He’s gone. Why tear apart this name? I was fully supportive about you moving in and being happy but this paycheck was not worth disgracing his name.”

In response, Holker wrote, “I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe and ask for support.

Courtney Ann Platt, who appeared on So You Think You Can Dance alongside Holker, also published a lengthy Instagram post slamming the book and interview.

“This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” she wrote. “This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted. No matter how bad he was hurting. Not for second. You’re a living, breathing bulldozer.”