Twitter had so many hilarious thoughts about Instagram being down yesterday

Instagram went down for hours on Wednesday, March 13th, so users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. And it was hilarious.

If you’re a lover of all things social media, then you undoubtedly noticed that Instagram and Facebook were down for hours yesterday, March 13th. Facebook—which also owns Instagram—has provided little information on the issue, but did confirm it wasn’t due to a hack of any kind. The social media blackout forced many of us to: a) realize we check Instagram way too much in an average day, and b) find another outlet for our time. And for some, that new outlet was Twitter. Specifically, tweeting about how annoying it was that Instagram was down.

Below are some of the best and most hilarious tweets about Instagram’s latest snafu. Because honestly it feels good to laugh about this.

Instagram users trying to find out how twitter works : #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zlR5g3RgSt — Leslie (@lesliekhay) March 14, 2019

me being forced to actually talk to people because of the #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ibKjyRYkMh — charley (@charleycowan) March 14, 2019

me opening instagram after 6 hours and seeing it still doesn’t work #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/G11u3KgjyY — UD ???? (@untrainedoctors) March 14, 2019

me for the past 9 hours since Instagram went down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ffZUnB0D69 — ???????????????????????? (@oliviamalr) March 14, 2019

I’m not saying things got desperate last night when Instagram went down but I had to resort to this pic.twitter.com/AusmzgsJGJ — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 14, 2019

Thank god we had Twitter to help us through this difficult time.