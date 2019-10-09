Twitter Is Losing Its Mind Over This Insane Feud Involving Two Soccer Stars' Wives and a Bunch of Leaked Tabloid Stories

From Cosmopolitan

Coleen Rooney just accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her and her soccer star husband, Wayne Rooney, to the tabloids.

Rebekah is married to soccer player Jamie Vardy.

I'm sorry, you don't keep up with all the drama surrounding England's men's soccer/football teams? Well, that's all about to change because Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, the wives of soccer stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, just got into the juiciest Twitter feud to date. Honestly, it might have just edged out Hailey Baldwin and that Swifie's feud and Twitter cannot handle it.

Early this morning (afternoon, U.K. time), Coleen took to Twitter to reveal a top-secret plan she devised to expose who among her Instagram followers had been leaking stories about her and Wayne to The Sun tabloid. The social media mastermind explained:

"I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did!"

Apparently a couple of those phony stories she crafted had to do with pursuing a television career and her house flooding.

She admitted it's been difficult to keep this to herself while she tried to figure out who was sharing this personal information, but she finally has a lead and is convinced that the mole is another soccer star's wife. She concluded, "Now I know from certain which account/individual it’s come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Coleen right now:

Honestly, Coleen is gonna go down in the Instagram hall of fame for this. I feel it in my bones, and Twitter is living for how she just exposed Rebekah for allegedly leaking these stories!

Sorry to all writers who now must live in the knowledge that you will never write an ending as good as 'It's……........ Rebekah Vardy’s account' — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) October 9, 2019

It’s.............



⚪️Britney bitch

⚪️ Gonna be me

🔘 Rebekah Vardy’s account







— AAARGGHHHcid pop (@accid_pop) October 9, 2019

BTW, Rebekah denied everything and said she never talked to any journalists even though a bunch have called her in the past. Rebekah also wondered if someone could have had access to her IG password and was the one watching and taking the info to the tabloids.

Here's what she had to say about it:

“Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself. I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this.”

Okay, I'm going to need a reality show called Soccer Wives to drag out this drama over the course of four seasons, please!

You Might Also Like