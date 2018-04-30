Twitter Roasts Tristan Thompson After Cavs Win

Mehera Bonner
Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Tristan Thompson led the Cleveland Cavaliers during Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 15 points and making 10 rebounds. And yes, he trended on Twitter as a result. And no, not in a good way.

Because the internet never forgets, fans used Tristan's win as an excuse to make many, many, many, MANY Kardashian-themed jokes at his expense. Here's a sampling for your reading pleasure.

Please join us in a quiet moment of silence for Tristan Thompson's mentions.

