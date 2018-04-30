Twitter Roasts Tristan Thompson After Cavs Win

Tristan Thompson led the Cleveland Cavaliers during Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 15 points and making 10 rebounds. And yes, he trended on Twitter as a result. And no, not in a good way.
Because the internet never forgets, fans used Tristan's win as an excuse to make many, many, many, MANY Kardashian-themed jokes at his expense. Here's a sampling for your reading pleasure.
Tristan Thompson out here playing for a new wife and family- Juan Los (@Losdamos83) April 29, 2018
If only Tristan Thompson put this much effort into covering his tracks like he is today in Game 7.- Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson is playing like he REALLY doesn't want to go home #CavsPacers- Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilson923) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson thriving like he thinks he's in the club unobserved.- Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 29, 2018
So we're just going to pretend that Tristan Thompson is not playing his heart out for them future child support payments.- Dr. Renee Green (@TheOneMainChick) April 29, 2018
Dude said Tristan Thompson was snatching rebounds like he snatched IG models 😂😂😂😂- NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson playing like his Instagram models are going to leave him if they lose- God’s plan (@babyitsmb) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson blocked that shot like Khloe’s texts when he was cheating on her.- Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson grabbing rebounds like they women at a night club and his girl pregnant.- Iceebling (@_Blingworld) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson went after that O board like it was an IG model. #Cavs- Michael A. Young (@RealMYoung23) April 29, 2018
Tristan Thompson out here playing like he’s trying to stay in the Kardashian family #CavsPacers- Mr. Movie Guy (@Mr_MovieGuy) April 29, 2018
Please join us in a quiet moment of silence for Tristan Thompson's mentions.
