Twitter Users Hilariously Fill In The Blanks In Heavily Redacted Mueller Docs

The court filings released by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller on

The court filings released by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday raised more questions than answers.

The heavily redacted document urge no prison time for Michael Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser to President Donald Trump, due to his “particularly valuable” cooperation.

But what was the nature of that cooperation, and what information did he provide?

The thick black lines through much of the paperwork are hiding most of that information... so Twitter users stepped in with some theories of their own:

This memo is more blacked out than Brett Kavanaugh on a school night. https://t.co/0EvT6YCfeg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 5, 2018

Mueller was trying to be subtle in the Flynn memo.#FlynnMemopic.twitter.com/uyoufLI9OY — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) December 5, 2018

wow, shocking reveal from the flynn memo:



Maybe it's the beer talking but butt won't quit. big chewy pretzels five dollars??!!!? outta here — ˡᵛˡ ⁴⁵ CHAOS POTUS (@thetomzone) December 5, 2018

If I’m reading this Flynn sentencing memo correctly, Henry Rollins should be really worried pic.twitter.com/1pnSKCE9bW — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) December 5, 2018

To my mind, this is the most revealing passage of the sentencing memo:



️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️ probably ️️️️️️️ light treason ️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️️ in the banana stand.

️️️️️️️️️️️️ huge mistake. — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 5, 2018

"Be sure to drink your Ovaltine." https://t.co/wrEhlRNAyT — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 5, 2018

Mueller's Michael Flynn Memo is not a nothingburger, but it sure does look like the Hamburglar. pic.twitter.com/pukKJXIR5x — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 5, 2018

Cool thing about Mueller's Flynn sentencing memo is that if you flip it sideways it looks like a prison cell pic.twitter.com/8GtEb3mNgk — Adam ██████████ (@AdamBlickstein) December 5, 2018

There are some fascinating details buried in the Flynn memo: pic.twitter.com/hprt09unZy — pixelated no longer too early for a christmas name (@pixelatedboat) December 5, 2018

Modern art 2018 brought you you by Robert Mueller. https://t.co/IQviq9VTrx — KNDesign (@KNDmex) December 5, 2018

The work is strongly derivative of NZ Artist Gordon Walters but without the Bi-Cultural resonances. pic.twitter.com/HwcdRGcAb8 — Brent Allpress (@BrentAllpress) December 5, 2018

Mueller provided visual aids with his memo. For instance, this is the view from Trump’s future residence. pic.twitter.com/ObWSukdl8i — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) December 5, 2018

damn mueller redacted everything pic.twitter.com/m0uiYMw68p — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 5, 2018

Hey .@realDonaldTrump, you up? I just wanted you to know that #Mueller knows about ███████████████████. Also, ████████████████. Oh, he also knows about █████████████████████████████ and █████ Jr. Be Best, Paul — Paul Chambers🤡 (@feedingtubepaul) December 5, 2018