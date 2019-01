Twitter Users Share The Most Ridiculous Gifts They Received For Christmas

Judge Judy prayer candles, a shower curtain featuring Jeff Goldblum and toilet paper bearing Donald Trump’s face ― these are just some of the weird and wonderful gifts people received for Christmas this year.

For Bri Pritchett, it was a red sequinned cushion plastered with pictures of actor Nicolas Cage’s face.

What’s the most ridiculous thing you got for Christmas I’ll start pic.twitter.com/rkYGp5lM7E — Bri (@BPtheGasStation) December 25, 2018

After the 22-year-old posted a video of her ridiculous gift on Twitter, others came out in droves to share images of the presents they received during the festive season. Here’s a roundup of some of the best (or worst, depending on your personal taste):

New shower curtain pic.twitter.com/ejdKrkyMDZ — sam lockhart (@LockhartSamara) December 27, 2018

My Judge Judy prayer candle! pic.twitter.com/fXMouOxRms — Tony Giuppini (@Tony_Gupine) December 26, 2018

My husband has a thing for Meryl. pic.twitter.com/BeUTJVzIkn — Val Bobias ️ (@valbobias) December 27, 2018

My mom thought I needed to be more patriotic. pic.twitter.com/DnpI0fCVYf — Sydney Anderson (@sydney_is_gr8t) December 27, 2018

I love a good stress ball(s) pic.twitter.com/WYYF4M1B4Q — hail bean (@Hailey_Cochrane) December 30, 2018

Thought my new Ruth Bader Ginsburg pillow deserved to be a part of this thread pic.twitter.com/jXRHlszoYJ — Lauren (@laurenbjella) December 30, 2018