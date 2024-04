The Canadian Press

Edmonton’s mayor is pledging to find out why two dogs were allowed to remain in a home where previous attacks by the pets ended this week with one that killed an 11-year-old boy. "I think we all expect that when people take on the responsibility of having pets in their private homes that they will live up to the expectations that are in the licencing bylaw," said Amarjeet Sohi on Wednesday, two days after the boys' death. Dogs are common in the quiet southern suburb. But neighbours say the large