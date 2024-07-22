Two Albertans charged in online death threats to Trudeau, other federal leaders

EDMONTON — Two Alberta men have been charged after death threats were allegedly directed at top federal politicians, including the prime minister.

RCMP say a social media user on the platform X had allegedly posted threats in May to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Twenty-three-year-old Mason John Baker of Calgary has been charged with uttering threats.

In a separate case, police say someone on YouTube allegedly posted threats in June to kill Trudeau along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Sixty-seven-year-old Garry Belzevick of Edmonton is charged with three counts of uttering threats.

Both men have court appearances this week.

RCMP Insp. Matthew Johnson, the acting head of the Mounties' national security team, said words posted online are perceived to be anonymous but that is not the case.

"“In the digital age, where so many interactions occur online and are perceived to be anonymous, there is a belief that virtual actions and words do not have consequences," Johnson said in a statement Monday.

"When these virtual actions or words cross the boundaries of Charter-protected speech and constitute criminal activity, police will investigate thoroughly to hold those responsible accountable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press