Two arrested in connection with deadly hotel shooting in the Midlands, SC police say

Two Wedgefield men have been arrested in connection with a hotel shooting that left two people dead last month, the Sumter Police Department announced Friday.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, a police officer responded to a call about a shooting, according to a news release. Two men — later identified as Saquan Logan, 20, and Tyriq Demari Spann, 19 — were found dead outside the Sleep Inn at 2510 Broad St. in Sumter, an area packed with hotels and restaurants.

The investigation led police to charge Tavion Melki Mickens, 19, with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of murder.

Mickens was later located in a Georgia jail where he had been stopped for speeding and also charged with possession of a weapon. He was extradited to Sumter and booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on Sept. 7.

Before Mickens’ arrest, police had also said Toney Williams Jr., 23, was involved in the incident. Williams allegedly helped Mickens cover up evidence and elude police. He was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and booked at the detention center on Aug. 27.

Sumter police ask anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact them at 803-436-2700. The department is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to additional arrests in the case.

Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, visiting P3tips.com or downloading the Crime Stoppers app.