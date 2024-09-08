Two arrested for inciting religious hatred online

Two men from Staffordshire have been arrested following a report of threats and racist abuse on social media.

The pair, aged 36 and 56, from Cannock, were detained on Saturday night, police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of publishing written material intended to stir up religious hatred.

Both men have been subsequently released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons from Staffordshire Police said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and we have the responsibility to stand against hatred and discrimination of any kind and prevent further incidents from taking place.

“We will take robust action against anyone who makes threats or tries to incite hatred – whether this be online, in written comments or in person.

“It simply will not be tolerated in our community.”

