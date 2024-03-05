Two arrested after Lamborghini driver ‘fails to stop for police and crashes’

Two people have been arrested after the driver of a Lamborghini Huracan allegedly failed to stop for police and then crashed on a Derbyshire A-road.

The supercar, which can cost upwards of £250,000, was left damaged on the central reservation of the A617 in Chesterfield in the early hours of Saturday morning after the single-vehicle crash.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the driver failed to stop for officers at around 1am and they followed at a “safe distance” before the crash.

Officers said they followed the vehicle after it failed to stop (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a collision in Chesterfield.

“Officers followed the vehicle at a safe distance but it was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A617 shortly afterwards.

“A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested soon after. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.”