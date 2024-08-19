Two arrested after man stabbed in both legs

The victim has since been discharged from hospital [BBC]

Police have made two arrests after a stabbing in a Bristol park at the weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Victoria Park, in Bedminster, at around 13:50 BST on Saturday after a man was stabbed in both legs.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, one of whom has been released on bail while the other remains in custody.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team are carrying out patrols and are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to contact the force.

